Overview of Dr. Alex Steinbock, DO

Dr. Alex Steinbock, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb.



Dr. Steinbock works at William M Leuchter MD P.C., Southfield, MI in Southfield, MI with other offices in Mount Clemens, MI. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.