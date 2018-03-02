Dr. Alex Steinleitner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinleitner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alex Steinleitner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.
Alfred Applegarth O.d.127 Casa St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Directions (805) 543-2228
California Central Coast Ivf Laboratory35 Casa St Ste 260, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Directions (805) 542-9596
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My husband and I have been trying to have a child for 7 years. We have been to several doctors over the course. Dr S was amazing from the start. Very knowledgeable regarding my case and knew right away what treatment I needed to best suite my needs. I am 42 years old, went through my first round of Egg retrevial and he was able to extract 9 eggs! 5 fertilized, 2 has good blastocysts and now we are waiting for the final genetic ananlysis.Dr. S has impressed me through the whole process thus far!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1053461640
- University of California At Berkeley
Dr. Steinleitner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steinleitner accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steinleitner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinleitner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinleitner.
