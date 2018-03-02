See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in San Luis Obispo, CA
Dr. Alex Steinleitner, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.1 (21)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alex Steinleitner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.

Dr. Steinleitner works at Dr. Alex Steinleitner, MD in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of French Hospital Medical Center
These providers are on the medical staff of French Hospital Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alfred Applegarth O.d.
    127 Casa St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 543-2228
  2. 2
    California Central Coast Ivf Laboratory
    35 Casa St Ste 260, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 542-9596
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Mar 02, 2018
    My husband and I have been trying to have a child for 7 years. We have been to several doctors over the course. Dr S was amazing from the start. Very knowledgeable regarding my case and knew right away what treatment I needed to best suite my needs. I am 42 years old, went through my first round of Egg retrevial and he was able to extract 9 eggs! 5 fertilized, 2 has good blastocysts and now we are waiting for the final genetic ananlysis.Dr. S has impressed me through the whole process thus far!
    — Mar 02, 2018
    About Dr. Alex Steinleitner, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053461640
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alex Steinleitner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinleitner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Steinleitner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Steinleitner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Steinleitner works at Dr. Alex Steinleitner, MD in San Luis Obispo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Steinleitner’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinleitner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinleitner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinleitner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinleitner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

