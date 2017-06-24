Dr. Studemeister has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alex Studemeister, MD
Overview of Dr. Alex Studemeister, MD
Dr. Alex Studemeister, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Stritch - Loyola University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Regional Medical Center Of San Jose and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Studemeister works at
Dr. Studemeister's Office Locations
Alex Studemeister, MD105 N Bascom Ave Ste 202, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 993-1500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Studemeister took care of me when I had a MERSA back infection. He took care of me in the hospital and then followed up with my care when I was at home on IV antibiotics. He called me at least weekly to check in on my status and to give me updates on my infection progress. He was very easy to talk to in and out of the hospital. I had a great recovery from my infections. I really appreciated his care. I would recommend him.
About Dr. Alex Studemeister, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1235171620
Education & Certifications
- Loyola U Med Ctr
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Stritch - Loyola University
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Studemeister speaks Spanish.
