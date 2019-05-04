Dr. Alex Sweeney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sweeney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alex Sweeney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alex Sweeney, MD
Dr. Alex Sweeney, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurotology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Sweeney works at
Dr. Sweeney's Office Locations
-
1
Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery1977 Butler Blvd Ste E5200, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-5900Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is direct and honest. I got the answers I have been looking. Most important outcome from our visit is I am now on a path to recovery. Dr. Sweeney is extremely competent and I will certainly recommend him.
About Dr. Alex Sweeney, MD
- Neurotology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1720232127
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Sch of Med
- Baylor College Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sweeney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sweeney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sweeney has seen patients for Cholesteatoma, Outer Ear Infection and Hearing Loss Due to Noise, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sweeney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweeney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweeney.
