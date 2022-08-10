Dr. Alex Teixeira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teixeira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alex Teixeira, MD
Overview
Dr. Alex Teixeira, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF PEDRO HENRIQUEZ URENA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth.
Locations
Gastrointestinal Specialists LLC189 Quincy St, Brockton, MA 02302 Directions (508) 588-6700
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital Plymouth275 Sandwich St, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 746-2000
Digestive Disease Associates PC47 Obery St Ste 201, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 747-1560
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough, very caring, and put me right as ease. Not a rushed appointment.
About Dr. Alex Teixeira, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF PEDRO HENRIQUEZ URENA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teixeira has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teixeira accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teixeira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teixeira has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teixeira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Teixeira speaks Italian and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Teixeira. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teixeira.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teixeira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teixeira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.