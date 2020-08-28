Dr. Alex Tepper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tepper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alex Tepper, MD
Overview of Dr. Alex Tepper, MD
Dr. Alex Tepper, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Tepper works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tepper's Office Locations
-
1
Alex Tepper OBGYN65 E 96th St Apt 1A, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 828-0900Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tepper?
I highly recommend Dr Tepper. He has delivered both of my children and I was always in great hands. He is a professional, efficient and very experienced doctor along with his team i was always at ease.
About Dr. Alex Tepper, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1952391245
Education & Certifications
- University Of Md Med Sys
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tepper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tepper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tepper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tepper works at
Dr. Tepper speaks French and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Tepper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tepper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tepper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tepper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.