Overview of Dr. Alex Urteaga, DPM

Dr. Alex Urteaga, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur, Achilles Tendinitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.