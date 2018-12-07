Dr. Alex Wei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alex Wei, MD
Overview of Dr. Alex Wei, MD
Dr. Alex Wei, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University.
Dr. Wei works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wei's Office Locations
-
1
Cassian Li MD PC882 56th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 770-7964
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wei?
Nice and friendly doctor. Staff a super nice, they will address your needs. Very professional practice
About Dr. Alex Wei, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1649248394
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wei has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wei accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wei works at
Dr. Wei has seen patients for Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum, C-Section and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wei. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.