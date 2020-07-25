Dr. Yuan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alex Yuan, MD
Overview of Dr. Alex Yuan, MD
Dr. Alex Yuan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Streetsboro, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Main Campus Medical Center.
Dr. Yuan's Office Locations
The Eye Source9424 STATE ROUTE 14, Streetsboro, OH 44241 Directions (216) 444-0079
Sugarbush Eye and Laser Centre21 Sugarbush Ct, Ashland, OH 44805 Directions (216) 444-0079
Cleveland Clinic Fdn Strongsville16761 Southpark Ctr, Strongsville, OH 44136 Directions (216) 444-0079Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Twinsburg Medical Center8701 Darrow Rd Fl Twg, Twinsburg, OH 44087 Directions (216) 444-0079
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Main Campus Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding doctor. Highly recommend He explains and teaches. I trust my eye care to him.
About Dr. Alex Yuan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1922286616
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yuan accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yuan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yuan has seen patients for Retinal Dystrophy, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yuan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Yuan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yuan.
