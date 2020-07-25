Overview of Dr. Alex Yuan, MD

Dr. Alex Yuan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Streetsboro, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Main Campus Medical Center.



Dr. Yuan works at Ripkin Vision and Laser Center in Streetsboro, OH with other offices in Ashland, OH, Strongsville, OH and Twinsburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Dystrophy, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.