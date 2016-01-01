See All Psychiatrists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Alexa Albert, MD

Psychiatry
Map Pin Small Seattle, WA
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alexa Albert, MD

Dr. Alexa Albert, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Albert works at Alexa E. Albert MD Fabp Pllc in Seattle, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Albert's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alexa E. Albert MD Fabp Pllc
    5129 NE 41st St, Seattle, WA 98105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 559-2454
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Alexa Albert, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • 1689684193
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • U Wash, Seattle
    • Harvard Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Albert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Albert works at Alexa E. Albert MD Fabp Pllc in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Albert’s profile.

    Dr. Albert has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

