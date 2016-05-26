Dr. Alexa Chai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexa Chai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexa Chai, MD
Dr. Alexa Chai, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fullerton, CA.
Dr. Chai's Office Locations
Marinelli & Feldman Mds1915 Sunny Crest Dr, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 879-2410
St. Jude Medical Center101 E Valencia Mesa Dr, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 879-2410
Hospital Affiliations
- Placentia-Linda Hospital
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Coast Urological since 1970. My Dr. thru that period was Dr John Ingram (retired) The absolute best. Yesterday, 5/25/15, I was examined by Dr. Cha. I was given a very excellent exam. She was very serious about my health. I will be back in three months.
About Dr. Alexa Chai, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chai has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chai.
