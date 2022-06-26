See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Southfield, MI
Dr. Alexa Joshua, MD

Internal Medicine
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alexa Joshua, MD

Dr. Alexa Joshua, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Harper University Hospital.

Dr. Joshua works at NORTHWEST SURGICAL ASSOCIATES in Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Joshua's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Surgical Associates PC
    27209 Lahser Rd Ste 128, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 353-0200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital
  • DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
  • Harper University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Emphysema
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Emphysema
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Joshua?

    Jun 26, 2022
    She has been our family Dr for 10+ she is caring and loyal to everyone that comes into her office. she will bend over backwards. she will not just give you meds that are not needed or you need a lower or higher amount to keep your condition under control. she took excellent care of Papa Nathan while he was going through chemo and then it causing to shut his kidneys don't got him hooked up right away . she truly extended his life from 1 year maybe to 8 years. the sympathy she showed us during our loss . if all dr's were as caring and concerned for their patients as she is. it would be wonderful. i recommend anyone and everyone to start seeing her.
    suebq — Jun 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alexa Joshua, MD
    About Dr. Alexa Joshua, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699869438
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

