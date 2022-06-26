Overview of Dr. Alexa Joshua, MD

Dr. Alexa Joshua, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Harper University Hospital.



Dr. Joshua works at NORTHWEST SURGICAL ASSOCIATES in Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.