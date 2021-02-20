Dr. Alexa Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexa Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexa Smith, MD
Dr. Alexa Smith, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Scripps Physicians Medical Group5395 Ruffin Rd Ste 102, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 598-5290Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Sr Smith was our sons savior and mine as well. My 29 year olds had two seizures within two weeks and had been rushed to Scripps Dr Smith was his Surgeon and she called me immediately to explain the condition and to tell me what would happen she operated on my son and then provided after care that went above and beyond to ensure that my son was referred to the right doctors and that his rare condition was given the urgent follow up care he needed. We are still going through discovery and treatment but without Dr Smith and her wonderful care the outcome could have been much worse. To top it off she was available to me to answer every question and put me at ease when I couldn’t be there for my son due to COVID restrictions. Dr Smith you are awesome and many thanks from our son and our family!
About Dr. Alexa Smith, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
