Dr. Alexander Abkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alexander Abkin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MED INST, ST PETERSBURG, RUSSIA and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Saint Clare's Dover Hospital.
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgeons of Morris, LLC100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 410-9700Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Alsom400 W Blackwell St, Dover, NJ 07801 Directions (973) 410-9700
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgeons of Morris, LLC98 James St, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (973) 410-9700
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgeons of Morris, LLC83 Hanover Rd, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 410-9700
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgeons of Morris, LLC137 Mountain Ave, Hackettstown, NJ 07840 Directions (973) 410-9700
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Saint Clare's Dover Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Consumer Health Network
- CoreSource
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Abkin was amazing! Coming up on my 2nd year sleeve anniversary. Off all meds, apnea gone and blood sugar perfect. This surgery helped me be healthy again. Everyone from front desk, nutritionists and nurses were wonderful and caring. The classes they ran got me very prepared for the surgery. I highly recommend!
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MED INST, ST PETERSBURG, RUSSIA
- FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE
- General Surgery
Dr. Abkin speaks Russian and Spanish.
110 patients have reviewed Dr. Abkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abkin.
