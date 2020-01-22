Dr. Aboka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Aboka, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexander Aboka, MD
Dr. Alexander Aboka, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center and Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.
Dr. Aboka works at
Dr. Aboka's Office Locations
-
1
Oceana Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center1232 Perimeter Pkwy Ste 205, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 821-2095Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Virginia Orthopaedic & Spine Specialists - Norfolk957 W 21st St, Norfolk, VA 23517 Directions (757) 673-5680
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Optima Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- Today's Options
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- Virginia Premier
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Aboka?
I had a knee replacement, it looks and works great! He has a good bed side manners, he listens to me. He is the best Dr. that I have ever been to.
About Dr. Alexander Aboka, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1952440950
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center
- University Of New Mexico
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aboka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aboka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aboka works at
Dr. Aboka speaks Arabic.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Aboka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aboka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aboka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aboka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.