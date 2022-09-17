Dr. Alexander Andrus, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Andrus, DMD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Andrus, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in San Antonio, TX.
Locations
Camino Real Dental14855 Blanco Rd Ste 216, San Antonio, TX 78216 Directions (210) 571-7200Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Went in as a new patient. They were friendly, efficient, and professional. Probably the most thorough cleaning I've had in years. Will definutely go back.
About Dr. Alexander Andrus, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1023653813
Frequently Asked Questions
