Dr. Alexander Anetakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anetakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Anetakis, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexander Anetakis, MD
Dr. Alexander Anetakis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Anetakis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Anetakis' Office Locations
-
1
UPMC Eye Center Oakland203 Lothrop St Fl 6, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-2200
- 2 1603 Carmody Ct Ste 104, Sewickley, PA 15143 Directions (412) 647-2200
- 3 1400 Locust St Ste 3103, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Directions (412) 232-8950
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anetakis?
About Dr. Alexander Anetakis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1003842220
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anetakis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anetakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anetakis works at
Dr. Anetakis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anetakis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anetakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anetakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.