Dr. Alexander Asser, MD
Dr. Alexander Asser, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, Frederick Health Hospital and Holy Cross Germantown Hospital.
Cardiac Associates15225 Shady Grove Rd Ste 201, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 670-3000
Cardiac Associates19735 Germantown Rd Ste 190, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (240) 449-1100
Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center11890 Healing Way, Silver Spring, MD 20904 Directions (301) 670-3000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
- Frederick Health Hospital
- Holy Cross Germantown Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Great bedside manner, attentive, mindful of your time and has a awesome demeanor. What else can you ask for?
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Washington University, St Louis
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Asser has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Asser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
