Dr. Alexander Aurora, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Aurora, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Havre de Grace, MD.
Locations
Upper Chesapeake Surgical Associates - Havre De Grace421 S Union Ave Ste 201, Havre de Grace, MD 21078 Directions (443) 843-6363
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
- UM Harford Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Aurora and his team took care of me for over 1 year. I visited his office once a week until he made sure I was healed. I think of him as a friend now. Thanks, Jerry
About Dr. Alexander Aurora, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aurora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aurora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aurora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aurora has seen patients for Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aurora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Aurora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aurora.
