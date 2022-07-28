See All Forensic Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Alexander Bardey, MD

Forensic Psychiatry
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Alexander Bardey, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.

Dr. Bardey works at Alexander Sasha Bardey in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alexander Sasha Bardey
    303 5th Ave Rm 403, New York, NY 10016 (212) 532-2322

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
About Dr. Alexander Bardey, MD

  Forensic Psychiatry
  35 years of experience
  English
  1699985234
Education & Certifications

  • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alexander Bardey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bardey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bardey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bardey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bardey works at Alexander Sasha Bardey in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bardey’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bardey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bardey.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bardey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bardey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

