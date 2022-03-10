Dr. Alexander Barkan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barkan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Barkan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Barkan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.
Dr. Barkan works at
Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Long Island Surgical Associates120 Mineola Blvd Ste 320, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-3300
-
2
NYU Winthrop Surgical Associates, Patchogue, NY700 Stewart Ave Ste 200, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 663-1430
-
3
Patchogue office157 E Woodside Ave, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 475-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barkan?
I had a wonderful experience with Dr. Barkan. My surgery went better then I expected . I was ready to go the next day after surgery. The office staff is wonderful and caring . They answered all my concerns . Dr. Barkan was available any time I needed to speak to him. This is the best Bariatric practice in New York and I would recommend it to anyway who needs weight loss surgery
About Dr. Alexander Barkan, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1336169671
Education & Certifications
- Princeton U Med Ctr
- Maimonides Hosp
- George Washington School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barkan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barkan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barkan works at
Dr. Barkan speaks Russian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Barkan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barkan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barkan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barkan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.