Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Alexander Beebee, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Pasadena, CA
Call for new patient details
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alexander Beebee, MD

Dr. Alexander Beebee, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Rochester.

Dr. Beebee works at Alexander Beebee M.d. Ph.d. Inc. in Pasadena, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Beebee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alexander Beebee M.d. Ph.d. Inc.
    97 W Bellevue Dr, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 577-1305

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Bipolar Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Mar 11, 2016
Ive been going to him for years. He is very patient, effective, and kind. His office is beautifuly decorated in a Victorian theme.
Marina Del Rey, CA — Mar 11, 2016
About Dr. Alexander Beebee, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 42 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1952499295
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of Rochester
Board Certifications
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Beebee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Beebee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Beebee works at Alexander Beebee M.d. Ph.d. Inc. in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Dr. Beebee’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Beebee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beebee.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beebee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beebee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

