Dr. Alexander Berdy, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexander Berdy, MD
Dr. Alexander Berdy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY.
Dr. Berdy works at
Dr. Berdy's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente Pharmacy 3666 Willard, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (888) 988-2800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Kaiser Permanente
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
I have been going to Dr Berdy for several years and have had a very good experience with him. I haven't had any significant issues so I don't really have a basis for the 5th star. He's been very responsive to communication and questions during, after and between visits. His advice and observations have always been good. I'd recommend him to anyone seeking a doctor at Kaiser.
About Dr. Alexander Berdy, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1336216340
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
Dr. Berdy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berdy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berdy works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Berdy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berdy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berdy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berdy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.