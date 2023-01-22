See All Dermatologists in Arlington, TX
Dr. Alexander Berlin, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (25)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alexander Berlin, MD is a Dermatologist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from McGill U, Fac Med and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Berlin works at DFW Skin Surgery Center PLLC in Arlington, TX with other offices in Southlake, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dfw Skin Surgery Center, Pllc
    1115 W Randol Mill Rd Ste 200, Arlington, TX 76012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 303-6647
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    DFW Skin Surgery Center, PLLC
    2485 E Southlake Blvd Ste 200, Southlake, TX 76092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 303-6647
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
  • Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Actinic Keratosis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Keloid Scar
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Facial Skin Cancer
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer
Sebaceous Carcinoma of the Eyelid
Shaving of Skin Lesion
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Alexander Berlin, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1053499301
    Education & Certifications

    • Skin Laser and Surgery Specialists of NY & NJ
    • University of IL Medical Center at Chicago
    • Cabrini Medical Center
    • McGill U, Fac Med
    • Loyola University Chicago
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Berlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berlin has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Berlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

