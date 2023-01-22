Dr. Alexander Berlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Berlin, MD is a Dermatologist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from McGill U, Fac Med and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Dfw Skin Surgery Center, Pllc1115 W Randol Mill Rd Ste 200, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 303-6647Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
DFW Skin Surgery Center, PLLC2485 E Southlake Blvd Ste 200, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 303-6647Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
- AARP
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- WellCare
Professional, kind, thorough. Wonderful Staff, as well.
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1053499301
- Skin Laser and Surgery Specialists of NY & NJ
- University of IL Medical Center at Chicago
- Cabrini Medical Center
- McGill U, Fac Med
- Loyola University Chicago
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Berlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berlin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berlin has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Berlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berlin.
