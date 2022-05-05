Overview

Dr. Alexander Bernal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Bellevue Medical Center, Boys Town National Research Hospital, CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs, Chi Health Missouri Valley, Chi Health Schuyler, Memorial Community Hospital & Health System, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Jennie Edmundson, Myrtue Medical Center and The Nebraska Medical Center.



Dr. Bernal works at Midwest Gastrointestinal Associates in Omaha, NE with other offices in Council Bluffs, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.