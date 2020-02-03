Overview of Dr. Alexander Bernath, MD

Dr. Alexander Bernath, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University of Bologna / Faculty of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bernath works at Alexander S Bernath MD PA in Sherman, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.