Overview of Dr. Alexander Bershadskiy, MD

Dr. Alexander Bershadskiy, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Bershadskiy works at Northwell Health in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.