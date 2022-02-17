Dr. Alexander Bershadskiy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bershadskiy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Bershadskiy, MD
Dr. Alexander Bershadskiy, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Northwell Health256C Mason St, Staten Island, NY 10304 Directions (718) 540-4222
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Im so grateful I found Dr. Alex, he has been outstanding in managing my blood condition and just a great human being. I can finally get back on track with my life.
- Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Bershadskiy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bershadskiy accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bershadskiy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bershadskiy works at
Dr. Bershadskiy has seen patients for Maternal Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bershadskiy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bershadskiy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bershadskiy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bershadskiy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bershadskiy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.