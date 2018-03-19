Dr. Alexander Black, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Black, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexander Black, MD
Dr. Alexander Black, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Dr. Black works at
Dr. Black's Office Locations
-
1
UCLA Hematology Oncology Pasade625 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 320, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 396-2999
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Black?
Dr. Black and his staff have been helping my son since he was diagnosed with Cancer. You have no idea how difficult those words are to hear unless you have been there. I can't tell you how many times I've recited the parent's prayer. Dr. Black has always been very straightforward. He shoots from the hip and does not sugarcoat any news. The last thing I wanted was a doctor not being real and giving my family and me false hope. Dr. Black is incredible and to be commended.
About Dr. Alexander Black, MD
- Hematology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1104851500
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Black has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Black accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Black works at
Dr. Black has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Black on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.