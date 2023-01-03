Overview of Dr. Alexander Blaise, DPM

Dr. Alexander Blaise, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Blaise works at Med Plus Inc. in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.