Overview

Dr. Alexander Blandford, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.



Dr. Blandford works at Center For Advanced Eye Care in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Eyelid Disorders and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.