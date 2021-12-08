Dr. Alexander Brickler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brickler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Brickler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexander Brickler, MD
Dr. Alexander Brickler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Perry, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Brickler works at
Dr. Brickler's Office Locations
-
1
Perry Office-Doctor's Memorial Hospital333 N Byron Butler Pkwy, Perry, FL 32347 Directions (850) 877-7241
-
2
Carrabelle Office-Weems East Clinic110 Ne 5th St, Carrabelle, FL 32322 Directions (850) 877-7241
-
3
North Florida Womens Care1401 Centerville Rd Ste 202, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 877-7241
Hospital Affiliations
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brickler?
He is a great doctor. Has good bedside manners. Always listens and answers your questions. Empathetic and explains your situation in detail, giving you options and not rushing your decisions.
About Dr. Alexander Brickler, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1124129838
Education & Certifications
- Howard Un
- howard university hospital
- Howard University College of Medicine
- Florida State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brickler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brickler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brickler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brickler works at
Dr. Brickler has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), High Risk Pregnancy and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brickler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Brickler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brickler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brickler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brickler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.