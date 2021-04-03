See All Gastroenterologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Alexander Brodsky, MD

Gastroenterology
3.7 (15)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alexander Brodsky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. 

Dr. Brodsky works at Safe Anesthesia Pllc in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Safe Anesthesia Pllc
    8622 Bay Pkwy Ste 1, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 333-2121

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Esophagitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Marina Sinitskaya — Apr 03, 2021
    About Dr. Alexander Brodsky, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English, Russian
    • 1396781332
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brodsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brodsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brodsky works at Safe Anesthesia Pllc in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Brodsky’s profile.

    Dr. Brodsky has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brodsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Brodsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brodsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brodsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brodsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

