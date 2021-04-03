Dr. Brodsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Brodsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Brodsky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Brodsky works at
Locations
Safe Anesthesia Pllc8622 Bay Pkwy Ste 1, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Directions (718) 333-2121
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I don't remember that Doctor Brodsky staff had forgotten to called me to ever after any tests which I did since 2016! If doctor him selves didn't called,his staff always did,even today,I went to my dear doctor today to check my selves,he always check me.He will always look, feel, about polishing, I am interested in my health, I am already going to my doctor from 2015,2016. And whatever I do with him, Colonoscopy, or Gastroscopy, if the doctor did not call, then he always entrusts this to his team! But I really don't remember them forgetting to call, I don't remember such an occasion in my practice! So I can say that my doctor is very responsible, with great life experience, and very meticulous, carefully, with great attention, treats his patients! I sincerely recommend my doctor to everyone! Thank you very much to him for his attention, and all that he does for all of us
About Dr. Alexander Brodsky, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Russian
- 1396781332
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brodsky accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brodsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brodsky works at
Dr. Brodsky has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brodsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brodsky speaks Russian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Brodsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brodsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brodsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brodsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.