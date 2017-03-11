Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Brown, MD
Dr. Alexander Brown, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lexington, KY.
Arthritis Center of Lexington330 Waller Ave Ste 100, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 254-7000
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Clark Regional Medical Center
- Harrison Memorial Hospital
- St. Claire HealthCare
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have already left my opinion about Dr.Alex Brown and he deserves all five stars!!i told you all that he figured out what my problem was (systemic scleroderma). It is painful and I need him as my Dr.again but because I was unable to keep two appointments the ladies that work the front desk or who ever makes appointments informed me that they wouldn't make me a return appointment because I had not been able to keep two appointments. I wonder if Dr. Brown knows that is why I've not been back.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteopenia and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
