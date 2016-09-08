Overview

Dr. Alexander Butkevich, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pearland, TX. They graduated from The Hebrew University / Hadassah Medical School and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Butkevich works at CARDIOLOGY AND TRANSPLANT ASSOCIATES in Pearland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.