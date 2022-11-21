Overview of Dr. Alexander Calenda, MD

Dr. Alexander Calenda, MD is an Urology Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Calenda works at Alexander Calenda MD in Warwick, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Lithotripsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.