Dr. Alexander Capelli, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexander Capelli, MD
Dr. Alexander Capelli, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Capelli's Office Locations
Healthcare Exclusively for Women1000 Sw Blue Pkwy, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Directions (816) 325-2799Monday9:00am - 12:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 11:00amSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
He was efficient but thorough, answered all my questions in a clear way, made me feel comfortable (sometimes they make it awkward but he was nice and not creepy). He also seemed very knowledgeable and proactive which can be very hard to find. I'll definitely see him in the future, and would recommend him to all.
About Dr. Alexander Capelli, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1134225311
Education & Certifications
- St. Luke's Hospital
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
