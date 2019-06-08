Overview

Dr. Alexander Castellanos, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Castellanos works at CASTELLANOS ALEXANDER F MD OFFICE in Templeton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.