Dr. Alexander Chalko, MD

Psychiatry
3.7 (37)
Map Pin Small Hermitage, TN
Call for new patient details
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alexander Chalko, MD

Dr. Alexander Chalko, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.

Dr. Chalko works at Hermitage Psychiatric Group in Hermitage, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Phobia and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chalko's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hermitage Psychiatric Group
    5653 Frist Blvd Ste 740, Hermitage, TN 37076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 865-3090

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Williamson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Phobia
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
Phobia
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • PHCS
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jul 11, 2018
    I have been Dr. Chalko patient for 10 years. He is a great at pharmacology, he knows what and how drugs work for different symptoms. He is responsible and careful in his prescribing of medicines. He is the 1st doctor to get my illness under control without me feeling unlike myself! He also listens and suggests phychotherapy when he believes it will help to get a patient through a tough issue! Would and have recommended Dr. Chalko to friends and family!
    Michelle K in Dixon Springs, TN — Jul 11, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alexander Chalko, MD
    About Dr. Alexander Chalko, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • 1902899677
    Education & Certifications

    • Georgetown University
    • UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
    • Dartmouth College
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chalko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chalko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chalko works at Hermitage Psychiatric Group in Hermitage, TN. View the full address on Dr. Chalko’s profile.

    Dr. Chalko has seen patients for Anxiety, Phobia and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chalko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Chalko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chalko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chalko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chalko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

