Dr. Alexander Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Alexander Chan, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexander Chan, MD
Dr. Alexander Chan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alhambra, CA.
Dr. Chan works at
Dr. Chan's Office Locations
Optum-Alhambra55 S Raymond Ave, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 570-8005
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accepted Insurance
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Delta Health System
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Inter Valley Health Plan
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Onecare
- Orange County Foundation for Medical Care
- Private HealthCare Systems
- SCAN Health Plan
- Spectera
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Chan?
Was my PCP for over twenty years. I am still alive and a fairly healthy 62 year old adult male because of his care and advice. I miss him and his practice. I wish he was here in Texas. Be well my friend!
About Dr. Alexander Chan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Burmese, Fukien and Mandarin
- 1467413666
Education & Certifications
- Booth Meml Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan works at
Dr. Chan speaks Burmese, Fukien and Mandarin.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.