Dr. Alexander Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexander Chang, MD
Dr. Alexander Chang, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang's Office Locations
San Diego Vascular Center625 Citracado Pkwy Ste 203, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. Highly recommend. How had several procedures and a surgery. Have trusted this doctor with my life.
About Dr. Alexander Chang, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1376860056
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Vascular Surgery
San Diego Vascular Center
