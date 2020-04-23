Overview of Dr. Alexander Chen, MD

Dr. Alexander Chen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa / John A. Burns School of Medicine and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Chen works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.