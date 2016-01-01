Dr. Alexander Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Chen, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX.
They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3415 Paesanos Pkwy Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78231 Directions (210) 600-9766
Prohealth Inpatient Consultants7585 Kitty Hawk Ste 201, Converse, TX 78109 Directions (210) 600-9766
Dr. Carlos F. Morales Md.1025 Garner Field Rd, Uvalde, TX 78801 Directions (210) 600-9766
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Guadalupe Regional Medical Center
- Uvalde Memorial Hospital
- Val Verde Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
About Dr. Alexander Chen, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1750543476
Education & Certifications
- Pain Medicine
