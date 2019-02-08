Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Chen, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexander Chen, MD
Dr. Alexander Chen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Eureka, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
Eureka Office1711 3RD ST, Eureka, CA 95501 Directions (707) 268-2800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He listens, offers 2 possibles for a solution/meds or retraining your thought process, or both. We've been seeing him since we moved here 2 years ago. I recommend him for your children's mental/phyciatricn health care needs.
About Dr. Alexander Chen, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1861556623
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
