Dr. Alexander Chiang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexander Chiang, MD
Dr. Alexander Chiang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA.
Dr. Chiang works at
Dr. Chiang's Office Locations
20TH Street Office2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 380W, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 899-7500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He delivered my son. Was super calm, patient and respectful. I never saw him outside the delivery room though which might make a difference
About Dr. Alexander Chiang, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1083931521
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chiang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chiang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiang.
