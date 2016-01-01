Overview of Dr. Alexander Chiu, MD

Dr. Alexander Chiu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Chiu works at The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nasal Polyp along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.