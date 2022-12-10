Overview of Dr. Alexander Chow, MD

Dr. Alexander Chow, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College (IL) and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Chow works at Rush University Urology in Oak Park, IL with other offices in Oak Brook, IL and Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.