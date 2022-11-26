Overview

Dr. Alexander Christou, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bernardsville, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Christou works at Summit Medical Group in Bernardsville, NJ with other offices in Morristown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.