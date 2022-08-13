Overview of Dr. Alexander Chun, MD

Dr. Alexander Chun, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Chun works at Northwell Health in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.