Dr. Alexander Chun, MD
Dr. Alexander Chun, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Manhattan Endoscopy Center, LLC535 5th Ave Fl 5, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 682-2828
Alexander Chun, MD132 E 76Th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 988-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Chun has been my Gastroenterologist for many years. He is top notch. A wonderful caring doctor who pays attention to a patients needs and provides an accurate diagnosis. I have complete trust in his judgment.
- Pain Management
- 38 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Tagalog
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Dr. Chun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chun accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chun has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chun speaks Chinese and Tagalog.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Chun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.