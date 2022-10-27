Overview of Dr. Alexander Clerk, MD

Dr. Alexander Clerk, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Ghana, Medical School and is affiliated with O'Connor Hospital and Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Clerk works at SleepMS, Dr. Alex Clerk Office in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.