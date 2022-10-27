Dr. Alexander Clerk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clerk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Clerk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexander Clerk, MD
Dr. Alexander Clerk, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Ghana, Medical School and is affiliated with O'Connor Hospital and Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Clerk's Office Locations
SleepMS455 Oconnor Dr Ste 110, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 295-4532Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- O'Connor Hospital
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was thorough and also very easy to talk too. A personal doctor which always isn’t the case. Plus he’s got a sense of humor.
About Dr. Alexander Clerk, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1902911381
Education & Certifications
- Standord University
- University Of Ghana, Medical School
- Psychiatry
