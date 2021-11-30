Dr. Alexander Coleman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coleman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Coleman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alexander Coleman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Gulf Breeze, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital and Jay Hospital.
Steven C. Kronlage MD PA1040 Gulf Breeze Pkwy Ste 209, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Directions (850) 807-4200
Kelly Demuynck4012 N 9th Ave, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 807-4200Tuesday7:30am - 11:30amThursday7:30am - 11:30am
American Sports Medicine Institute1313 13th St S, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (843) 532-7641
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
- Jay Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Absolutely. He has a great personality and had me laughing when he performed my carpal tunnel test
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Coleman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coleman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coleman has seen patients for Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coleman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
257 patients have reviewed Dr. Coleman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coleman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.